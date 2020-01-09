Hot on the heels of the Golden Globe awards comes Monday's announcement of the Oscar nominees. As always, the Globes can serve as tea leaves for predicting the Academy Awards, but it's never an exact science. The Globes' influence on Oscar voters can be hard to gauge, but surely many were thinking about the winners and losers while casting their nomination ballots last week. Then again, statistics don't lie: Over the past ten years, the Globe for best dramatic picture has predicted the Oscar for best picture only three times.

Here are several storylines to look for when the Academy Award nominees are revealed:

Not much has changed for "1917." Sam Mendes' acclaimed drama about two British soldiers in World War I pulled an upset at the Globes by winning best dramatic picture. Still, it's unlikely to show up in any Oscar acting categories – its two leads are unknowns – which will hurt its chances at the top prize. A nod for best picture was never in doubt, but a win still is.

Jennifer Lopez isn't out yet. Despite losing the supporting actress Globe to Laura Dern in "Marriage Story," Lopez still seems likely to get an Oscar nod for her highly praised turn as a stripper in "Hustlers." Just one thing: Dern will probably get nominated, too.

Adam Sandler and Eddie Murphy may be disappointed. Sandler gave one of the of the year's most talked-about performances in "Uncut Gems," while Roosevelt native Murphy earned rave reviews in the biopic "Dolemite Is My Name." Only Murphy, however, got a nod at the Globes — and he lost to Taron Egerton in "Rocketman." The two legendary comedians may have reached the end of their Oscar campaigns.

Awkwafina could make history – again. She already became the first Asian-American to win the Globe for best comedic actress, in the acclaimed film "The Farewell." Could she also become the first to earn a best actress Oscar nomination? Only one other woman of Asian descent has ever appeared in the category: the British India native Merle Oberon, for 1935's "The Dark Angel."

"Parasite" could make history, too. Bong Joon Ho's thriller, a critical smash and an art-house hit, is the first South Korean film to win a Golden Globe. It will almost certainly be the first to win the Oscar for best international feature (the new name for the foreign-language category). But could "Parasite" become the first South Korean film with a coveted best picture nomination? As your Magic 8-Ball might say: "Signs point to yes."

Martin Scorsese will duke it out with Quentin Tarantino. After leading the Globes with three wins, Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" seems to be gaining on Scorsese's rapturously reviewed "The Irishman." Expect both films to go head-to-head in the major categories: best picture, director, cinematography, film editing (often an Oscar-night predictor of the top winner) and most of the acting categories.