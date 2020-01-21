Oscar presenters to include King, Ali, Colman and Malek

The winners of last year’s acting Academy Awards will return to the Oscar stage next month to present the coveted statuettes.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that best actress Olivia Colman and best actor Rami Malek, as well as best supporting actress Regina King and best supporting actor Mahershala Ali will present during the Feb. 9 ceremony.

It is an Oscar tradition to have previous year’s acting recipients serve as presenters the following year.

Last year’s winners were notably more diverse than this year’s field of acting nominees, which features just one performer of color: Cynthia Erivo of “Harriet.”

The 92nd Academy Awards will be presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and be broadcast live by ABC. For the second year in a row, the ceremony will be without a host.

Colman won last year for “The Favourite” and Malek took home best actor award for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” King won for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” while Ali's performance in “Green Book” earned him his second supporting actor Oscar.