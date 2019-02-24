A politician will serve as a presenter, Bette Midler will sing another actress’ song and nobody will be the host at what is shaping up to be one of the strangest Academy Awards in recent memory.

The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC/7.

The Academy Awards usually mean an opening monologue, some stilted banter, lengthy acceptance speeches and the occasional blowup (as when the best picture Oscar briefly went to the wrong film in 2017). This year’s ceremony, the 91st, is one big question mark. After Kevin Hart bowed out as host over objections to years-old gay jokes, the Academy will do without an emcee for the first time in 30 years. Presenters have been announced, though the list seems somewhat random: Chef Jose Andres, Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, Barbra Streisand, tennis champion Serena Williams and rock guitarist Tom Morello are among those announcing the best picture nominees, though who will be paired with which title has not been revealed.

There’s more. For unclear reasons, Midler will sing the Oscar-nominated song “Where the Lost Things Go,” from “Mary Poppins Returns,” instead of Emily Blunt, who performed it in the film. Kendrick Lamar and SZA will not be performing their Oscar-nominated track “All the Stars," from “Black Panther" — a glaring absence given the film's phenomenal popularity and the Academy's desire to show a diversity of participants. Rumor has it that the musical numbers will be kept to a lightning-fast 90 seconds.

If this plan sounds confused, that’s because the Academy recently made a number of ill-judged pronouncements about the show, each one retracted after an outcry. Among the unpopular moves: Limiting the original song performances to only two, handing out several important awards during commercial breaks and abandoning the tradition of letting last year’s acting winners present this year’s acting awards. Moviegoers and even Oscar voters repeatedly objected, forcing the Academy to walk back its decisions.

That leaves the awards themselves.

Among the more certain winners are Glenn Close for lead actress (she played a woman overshadowed by her husband in “The Wife”) and Rami Malek for lead actor (he played Freddie Mercury in the biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody”). The director Alfonso Cuarón seems likely to win for “Roma,” while Spike Lee could win his first competitive Oscar, for best adapted screenplay, for “BlacKkKlansman.”

The least predictable category seems to be best picture, where popular favorites are competing with critical darlings even as many titles have been singled out for some kind of racial, ethical or political offense.

“Green Book,” which won the all-important Producers Guild of America award, is a major contender despite objections to its ethnic stereotypes. “Roma,” Cuarón's black-and-white drama set in Mexico City, could give Netflix — long seen as the enemy of theatrical moviegoing — its first best-picture Oscar. Also in contention are “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” the period comedy “The Favourite,” the rock and roll romance “A Star is Born” and the Dick Cheney biopic “Vice.”