Oscars set to return in February, key dates of the season announced

The Oscars are traditionally handed out in February, but were bumped to March this year due to the Winter Olympics.

A giant Oscar statuette at the 88th Academy

A giant Oscar statuette at the 88th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills on Feb. 8, 2016. Photo Credit: AP/Invision/Danny Moloshok

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Next year's Oscars season has been set, with several events leading up to the broadcast of the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced key dates during the season on Monday, including the handing out of its honorary Oscars, the Governors Awards, on Nov. 18.

Nominations will be announced on Jan. 22, and scientific and technical awards will be bestowed during a Feb. 9 gala.

This year's Oscars reached 26.5 million viewers, easily a record low for what is often the second most-watched program of the year after the Super Bowl.

"The Shape of Water" won this year's best picture award.

