David Fincher’s "Mank" has led nominations to the 93rd Academy Awards with 10 nods, and for the first time, two women — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell — were nominated for best director.

Eight films were nominated for best picture. "Mank" was joined by Fennell’s "Promising Young Woman," Zhao’s "Nomadland," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Sound of Metal," "Minari" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

History was made in the best director category. Only five women have ever been nominated in the category before. Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent nominated. The other nominees were Lee Isaac Chung for "Minari," David Fincher for "Mank" and Thomas Vinterberg for "Another Round."

Nominations were announced Monday from London by presenters Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Academy Awards would typically have happened by now but this year were postponed by two months due to the pandemic. They will instead be telecast April 25. The film academy on Monday confirmed that the show will be held at both its usual home in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and Los Angeles’ railway hub, Union Station.