Film academy sets 2021, 2022 Oscars date for late February

The Oscar statue, pictured on display during the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2019. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Danny Moloshok

By The Associated Press
The Oscars will be headed back to late February after next year's show.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday that the 93rd and 94th ceremonies will be held on Feb. 28, 2021, and Feb. 27, 2022, respectively.

The 2020 show was moved up significantly on the calendar to Feb. 9, drastically truncating the awards season calendar.

But the organization that puts on the show said that the following two shows will remain on the last Sunday of February to account for events including the 2022 Olympics, the Super Bowl and national holidays.

The Oscars have in recent years faced declining viewership, but this year saw an uptick with a hostless show. The telecast will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. 

