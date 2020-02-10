The South Korean thriller "Parasite" pulled a stunning upset at Sunday night's Academy Awards ceremony, taking home the Oscar for best picture. The win marked the first time in history that a foreign-language film earned the top Oscar and also made "Parasite" a four-time winner: In addition to Bong Joon Ho winning best director, the film also won, best original screenplay and best international feature, the new name for foreign-language film.

"We never imagined this to ever happen," said the film's co-producer, Kwak Sin Ae. "We are so happy. I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now."

Joaquín Phoenix won for best actor for "Joker," the first Oscar for an actor often cited as one of the greatest in his generation. In a highly emotional, sometimes stammering speech, Phoenix connected his win to social justice, animal rights and — in a coded way — his own checkered past involving accusations of sexual misconduct.

"I've been a scoundrel in my life. I've been selfish, I've been cruel at times, hard to work with," Phoenix said, "but I am grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance."

Renée Zellweger won for best actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in "Judy."

In its second year without a host, the Academy Awards basically steered itself through its 92nd edition, engaging in the usual skits with mixed success and handing out awards mostly as expected.

Former hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock wryly congratulated themselves on avoiding being rehired, then delivered the show's opening speeches anyway. Rock flirted with touchy material, congratulating Mahershala Ali on his two Oscars, then asking rhetorically, "You know what that means when the cops pull him over? Nothing!"

Brad Pitt won the Academy Award for best supporting actor in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood" at Sunday night's ceremony, marking his first-ever Oscar for acting.

"Thank you, this is incredible," Pitt said in an emotional speech, thanking his parents for taking him to the movies as a kid and thanking the kind of oft-overshadowed stuntmen that he played in Tarantino's movie. Pitt also praised his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio: "I'll ride on your coattails any time," he said.

Laura Dern, an awards-season favorite, earned the supporting actress Oscar for playing a divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story." "Some say, never meet your heroes," Dern said during her speech. "I say if you're really blessed, you get them as your parents" — a reference to her father, Bruce Dern, and mother, Diane Ladd.

No Oscars ceremony would be complete without controversy, and this one had its share. Aside from a largely white acting lineup, the Oscars also featured an entirely male roster of directing nominees. Many expected Gerta Gerwig, who received widespread critical acclaim for her literary adaptation of "Little Women" to at least receive the Oscar for best adapted screenplay, but the award went instead to Taika Waititi for his Nazi spoof "Jojo Rabbit."

Other highlights:

LONG ISLAND LEADS THE WORLD

Syosset's Idina Menzel sings "Into the Unknown," from Disney's "Frozen 2," followed by a global gamut of performers singing in their native tongues: Thai, Polish, Norwegian, German, Russian, Spanish and others.

MS. ROGERS' NEIGHBORHOOD

Janelle Monáe sang a jazzy rendition of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" to Tom Hanks, who played Fred Rogers in the film of the same name — then left her bowler hat on his head.

EMINEM ROCKS THE DOLBY

Hot on the heels of a surprise new album, a bearded and black-clad Eminem performed a much-bleeped rendition of "Lose Yourself" from his 2002 movie "8 Mile" and received a standing ovation from the crowd at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

ROCK RIBS BEZOS

Rock poked fun at Amazon honcho Jeff Bezos, sitting in the audience. "Jeff Bezos is so rich," Rock said, "He got divorced and he's still the richest man in the world."



