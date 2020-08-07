Parrish Art Museum to host Black Film Festival

Parrish Art Museum reopens its galleries on Friday, but for the next two weekends, the venue will be presenting some impressive pictures outdoors.

On Aug. 14 and 21 at 8 p.m., the Water Mill museum and the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center will host the Black Film Festival devoted to "educate, entertain and inspire, so that we can all become part of the conversation about biracial inequality and social justice," said Corinne Erni, senior curator of arts reach and special projects, in a statement.

The lineup for Aug. 14 consists of two 2016 documentaries: the short "'63 Boycott' dealing with racial segregation in Chicago public schools, and the full-length "I Am Not Your Negro" based on James Baldwin's unfinished manuscript about racism in the United States. The Aug. 21 double bill consists of the 2018 short "Other," about a Black woman and the aftermath of the white nationalist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the 2018 drama "The Hate U Give" starring Amandla Stenberg as a Black teen who witnesses the fatal shooting of her best friend by a police officer.

Registration is required and guests must wear face masks and can bring lawn chairs. To sign up and to view the museum's COVID guidelines section, go to parrishart.org.