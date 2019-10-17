TODAY'S PAPER
Paul Dano cast as The Riddler in 'The Batman'

Paul Dano attends the Showtime Emmy Eve Nominees

Paul Dano attends the Showtime Emmy Eve Nominees Celebration on Sept. 21 in West Hollywood.  Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rachel Luna

By Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Robert Pattinson will face off with Paul Dano, who has been cast as Batman’s nemesis The Riddler in Matt Reeves’ "The Batman." The 35-year-old "Escape at Dannemora" star will play Edward Nashton in Warner Bros.’ latest iteration of the comic-book franchise, the studio announced Thursday.

The role of Nashton, who as The Riddler commits crimes by compulsively dropping clues through riddles and puzzles, was reportedly among those eyed by actor Jonah Hill. Hill, also 35, is said to have walked away from the film earlier this week after being offered an undisclosed role.

Dano joins the 33-year-old Pattinson’s titular Caped Crusader, succeeding "Justice League" veteran Ben Affleck in the namesake role. We last saw The Riddler on the big screen in 2017, when comedian Conan O’Brien voiced him in the animated "The Lego Batman Movie." Jim Carrey also famously embodied the question-mark-bearing villain in 1995’s "Batman Forever," opposite Val Kilmer’s Batman.

Dano, whose film credits include "Love and Mercy," "12 Years a Slave" and "There Will Be Blood," also directed, co-wrote and produced the critically acclaimed film "Wildlife." He was nominated for a supporting-actor Emmy this year for his haunting portrayal of escaped convict David Sweat in the Showtime miniseries "Escape at Dannemora."

