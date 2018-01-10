TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 37° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 37° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Paul Haggis resigns as chair of charity he founded amid allegations

The organization says Wednesday that Haggis' resignation was accepted on Jan 4.

Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of "Spielberg"

Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of "Spielberg" on Oct. 5, 2017. Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LOS ANGELES — "Crash" writer and director Paul Haggis has resigned as chair of the board of the charity he founded, Artists for Peace and Justice.

The organization says Wednesday that Haggis' resignation was accepted on Jan 4, one day before The Associated Press published accounts from three women alleging sexual misconduct by the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

The women were inspired to come forward following a civil lawsuit in December accusing Haggis of raping publicist Haleigh Breest in 2013. Haggis has vehemently denied all allegations and is scheduled for a deposition with Breest's lawyers on Jan. 29.

In a statement, Artists for Peace and Justice thanked Haggis for his service. He founded the Haiti-focused charity in 2009. The organization says Susan Sarandon and Ben Stiller have been appointed as the board's new co-chairs.

An email sent to a publicist for Haggis was not immediately returned.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Warner Wolf attends Joe Torre's Safe at Home Warner Wolf bombarded after ‘This Is Us’ reference
Sarah Jessica Parker, right, on CBS' Sarah Jessica Parker’s memorable TV roles
Bruno Mars performs at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Bruno Mars, Cardi B, more to perform at Grammys
Roslyn entrepreneur Howie Busch presents the DudeRobe on ‘Shark Tank’ considers DudeRobe from LIer
Greg Kinnear in ‘Electric Dreams’: Brainy but chilly anthology
John Dickerson with his new Dickerson replacing Rose at ‘CBS This Morning’