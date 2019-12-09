Pee-wee Herman and his bicycle are about to take audiences on a wild ride this spring.

Paul Reubens, who created the character of the lovable man child, will don his red bow tie for "Pee-wee's Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour," which will stop at Manhattan's Beacon Theater on March 26. The tour, which will stop at 20 cities beginning in Portland, Oregon, on Feb. 14, celebrates the landmark anniversary for the cult film "Pee-wee's Big Adventure." In the movie, which marked the feature debut of director Tim Burton, Pee-wee finds himself on the hunt for his beloved stolen bicycle. The movie's success led to the popular CBS series "Pee-wee's Playhouse" and the 1988 movie sequel "Big Top Pee-Wee."

The event will include a screening of "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" followed by stories from Reubens about the making of the film. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.





