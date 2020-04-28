Pete Davidson's 'King of Staten Island' to open on-demand

Judd Apatow's “The King of Staten Island,” starring Pete Davidson, will release straight to on-demand-video after having its theatrical release canceled.

Universal Pictures said Monday that “The King of Staten Island” will debut as a $20 rental on digital platforms June 12. It is Syosset-raised Apatow's first fictional film as a director since 2015′s “Trainwreck" and Davidson’s biggest movie project yet. The movie had earlier been slated for theatrical release on June 19. It was also supposed to be the opening movie at South by Southwest in March before the film festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

“The King of Staten Island” is the second Universal Pictures release to turn to a home video release following “Trolls World Tour” in early April.

Davidson, 26, co-wrote the semi-autobiographical “The King of Staten Island,” a comedy about a young man living at home with his mother (Marisa Tomei) in the New York City borough. During the pandemic, Davidson has been quarantined at his family's house on Staten Island and sending in “Saturday Night Live” videos from there.