Disney to release Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary

Peter Jackson's documentary project "The Beatles: Get Back" has been acquired by Walt Disney Pictures and is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release Sept. 4. Jackson's film will be compiled from 55 hours of unseen footage shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969 and more than 140 hours of audio from the recording sessions for the Beatles' post-breakup album release, "Let It Be" (1970). The accompanying documentary notably featured portions of the band's final public performance, on the rooftop of Apple Records in London, but Jackson's film promises to include all 42 minutes of the impromptu concert.

"The Beatles: Get Back" also promises more of the digital restoration techniques that Jackson used for his acclaimed World War I documentary "They Shall Not Grow Old." The film's music will be mixed by Giles Martin, son of the legendary Beatles producer George Martin, and Sam Okell at London's famed Abbey Road Studios.

The two surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, gave the film their blessing in a statement released by Disney. "There was hours and hours of us just laughing and playing music," Starr said. "There was a lot of joy and I think Peter will show that."