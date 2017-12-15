TODAY'S PAPER
'Lord of the Rings' director says Harvey Weinstein blacklisted Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino

Peter Jackson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere

Peter Jackson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies" at the Dolby Theatre on Dec. 9, 2014. Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Director Peter Jackson says he is now realizing that Harvey Weinstein's advice to avoid working with Mira Sorvino or Ashley Judd was likely part of a smear campaign against the two actresses.

Jackson tells Stuff that he was told by Miramax in the late 1990s that they were "a nightmare" to work with and thus didn't consider either for his Lord of the Rings films.

Sorvino said on Twitter that she burst out crying when she saw the article. She says it is confirmation that Weinstein derailed her career.

Judd and Sorvino are among dozens of women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. A spokesperson for Weinstein disputed the account, saying that his company Miramax was not involved in casting, which was handled by New Line.

By The Associated Press
