TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

PJ Cinemas reopening on Friday

Port Jefferson Station landmark PJ Cinemas will reopen

Port Jefferson Station landmark PJ Cinemas will reopen on May 28. Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

PJ Cinemas, the Port Jefferson Station multiplex owned by Phil Solomon since 1982, will reopen Friday, May 28.

"Fresh Coca-Cola and candy products have arrived," Solomon said. "We’re all set."

Like all theaters on Long Island, PJ Cinemas closed its doors in March of 2020 under the COVID-19 pandemic. Solomon reopened the venue in October, but slow foot traffic and a dearth of new films forced him to close again in mid-December. Now, with vaccines rolling out widely, capacity restrictions for businesses being lifted and a steady trickle of new movies coming down the pipeline, Solomon said he is ready to risk reopening once again.

The seven-screen cinema will open with only four titles: Disney’s "Cruella," the horror film "A Quiet Place Part II," the inspirational drama "Dream Horse" and the family film "Tom & Jerry."

Fewer films mean fewer options for audiences. "Too bad we don’t have a real good arty movie or even a foreign film," Solomon said. "You want to have one of each so you can bring a wide variety of moviegoers in."

Still, Solomon said, Memorial Day weekend traditionally sees strong box-office, and the summer season could be promising. "This is the time of year we in the movie industry live for," he said. "It seems like there’s a measure of optimism in the air. You can smell it, you can feel it."

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Luke Islam attends "America's Got Talent" Season
LI teen cast in Netflix adaptation of Broadway musical
Lindsay Lohan will star in a holiday-themed romantic
Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix romantic comedy
Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" will return with a
Stephen Colbert says he's going back before live audiences
A scene from te History channel's documentary "Tulsa
'Tulsa Burning': Vivid, powerful account of race massacre
Honoree Debbie Allen, from left, Kennedy Center Chairman
Kennedy Center honorees still relish slimmed-down tribute
Anne Hathaway as Leah in Amazon Prime Video's
'Solos': Sci-fi anthology has its limitations 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?