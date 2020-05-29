TODAY'S PAPER
Patchogue theater joins pop-up drive-in craze

Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan in the 1996 movie "Space Jam." Credit: Warner Bros / Ronald Grant Archive / Mary Evans/Rights Managed

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
The Plaza Cinema and Media Art Center in Patchogue has joined the pop-up drive-in craze.

The shuttered theater will hold four drive-in screenings on Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6. Each night will feature the 1980s cult favorite “The Goonies” at 8:30 p.m., followed by the Bugs Bunny-Michael Jordan comedy “Space Jam” at 10:45 p.m. Tickets are $35 per vehicle, with separate admission required for each film. Mobile restrooms will be on site, which will bethe parking lot behind the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts.

The screenings are being presented in conjunction with the Patchogue Young Professionals, a mentorship and advocacy program that is part of the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce.

Pop-up drive-ins are becoming positively trendy during the Covid-19 pandemic. With indoor theaters shuttered and social distancing still a concern, temporary drive-ins are providing what appears to be a relatively safe way to leave the house and be part of a moviegoing crowd. Pop-ups have set up camp in Southampton Village, North Hempstead, Atlantic Beach and other municipalities; local film festivals are also considering the drive-in option during summer and fall.

For more information go to patchogueyoungprofessionals.com.

