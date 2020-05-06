TODAY'S PAPER
LI theater offers virtual movie night with real snacks and cocktails

Biospherians Jane Poynter, left, Linda Leigh, Mark Van Thillo, Taber MacCallum, Roy Walford, Abigail Alling, Sally Silverstone and Bernd Zabe are featured in the new documentary "Spaceship Earth." Credit: NeON / Peter Menzel

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Even in isolation, Patchogue residents can still treat a date to a movie this weekend.

The Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center is offering a “Virtual Movie Night” that includes a screening of “Spaceship Earth,” a new documentary about a 1991 study of people living in a self-contained ecosystem, plus snacks and cocktails for two delivered to your home.

The event takes place Friday, May 8, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $3.99 for the film and $20 for the snack-and-cocktail package. For tickets and information go to plazamac.org or thebettermandistillingco.com.

It’s the latest partnership between the Plaza and the nearby Better Man Distilling Co., two businesses that have been all but shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, they teamed up for a showing of the comedy “Extra Ordinary” and wound up selling 60 film tickets — nearly the equivalent of a sellout — and more than 30 snack-and-cocktail combos. (One catch: Delivery is available only within three miles of the family-owned Better Man, which is located on River Avenue near Division Street in Patchogue.)

“Like a lot of art-houses across America, we’re trying to figure out a way to keep people engaged,” said Lauren Wagner, the Plaza’s director of development. “This is a way we can all watch together.”

