The much-buzzed-about movie "Promising Young Woman," a sexual revenge thriller starring Carey Mulligan, will be available on demand beginning Jan. 15, according to the film’s studio, Focus Features.

"Promising Young Woman" casts Mulligan ("An Education") as a college dropout who uses herself as bait to attract sexual predators. Written and directed by Emerald Fennell, best known as the showrunner known for the BBC America series "Killing Eve," the film explores issues of rape, consent, blame and social double-standards. Following its premiere at a pre-pandemic Sundance festival in January of 2020, critics praised Mulligan’s performance, particularly in a pivotal scene involving a candy-colored wig and a nurse’s uniform.

The Jan. 15 home-release date shortens the film’s theatrical window (it debuted Christmas Day) to a mere three weeks. Movies typically play theatrically for at least three months before shifting to video. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has shuttered so many theaters that few in the film industry can afford to play by the normal rules. Warner Bros., for instance, recently announced that every one of its films for 2021 will screen simultaneously in theaters and for a one-month run on HBO Max.