Black-run pop-up drive-in comes to Hicksville

Two young entrepreneurs are planning a pop-up drive-in this weekend, marking what they hope will be the first in a series of Black-owned drive-in movie nights.

The company, called Quarantine Entertainment, will hold a screening of the Denzel Washington drama “Remember the Titans” at 8:30 p.m. at Broadway Commons mall in Hicksville. Tickets are $40 per vehicle and are available at ticketsource.us/quarantine-entertainment.

The idea for a Black-owned drive-in series comes from Tiffany Reveyoso, 22, and Davon Woodard, 21, accounting students at St. John’s University in Queens, who are also a couple. Reveyoso, a Maryland native who was raised in Glen Cove and still lives there, said her mother’s stories of going to drive-ins as a child sparked the idea to start one of her own.

“I thought, ‘This is the time for a drive-in,’” Reveyoso said. “I looked at my boyfriend and said, ‘Let’s do it.’”

The pair found that the existing drive-in series at Broadway Commons, normally run by a group called ISH Events, had an open night on July 17. Reyeyoso said she and Woodard are paying for all the equipment and rental fees to hold the screening. Advertising has been low-cost: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and old-fashioned paper flyers.

Reveyoso and Woodard said they hope to screen more movies at other locations, and hopefully at a lower price-point. They would also like to hold more than one screening per week.

“The community’s response has been very positive,” Revoyoso said. “We’re two Black college students. This is a big accomplishment for us.”