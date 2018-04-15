TODAY'S PAPER
R. Lee Ermey dead; 'Full Metal Jacket' sergeant was 74

R. Lee Ermey meets with fans during an

R. Lee Ermey meets with fans during an appearance at the Field & Stream store in Millcreek Township, Pa., June 15, 2014. Photo Credit: AP / Jack Hanrahan

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — R. Lee Ermey, a former marine who made a career in Hollywood playing hard-nosed military men like Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick's "Full Metal Jacket," has died.

Ermey's longtime manager Bill Rogin says he died Sunday morning from pneumonia-related complications. He was 74.

The Kanas native was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his memorable performance in "Full Metal Jacket," immortalizing lines like "What is your major malfunction?" He also voiced the little green army man Sarge in the "Toy Story" films and played a helicopter pilot in "Apocalypse Now," among many other roles.

Rogin says that while his characters were often hard and principled, the real Ermey was a family man and a kind and gentle soul who supported the men and women who serve.

