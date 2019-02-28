Fresh off his Oscar victory for playing Queen frontman Freddy Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody," Rami Malek may be looking at 007 for his next number.

The actor, 37, is reportedly in final negotiations to play the villain in the next 007 film "Bond 25," which would mark Daniel Craig's fifth time playing the suave spy, the entertainment site Collider first reported. Variety had previously reported that Malek was to play the Bond baddie, but had dropped out because of the shooting schedule of his USA Network series "Mr. Robot." With the film's shooting schedule pushed back, Malek is now in a position to sign on for the 25th Bond movie to be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

The film is scheduled for an April 2020 release.

Malek's breakout came in 2015 with his starring role in "Mr. Robot," for which he won an Emmy Award in 2016. The series, co-starring Christian Slater, will return later this year for its fourth and final season.