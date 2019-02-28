TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Evening
SEARCH
31° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Rami Malek in final talks to play Bond villain, report says

Rami Malek is reportedly close to finalizing a

Rami Malek is reportedly close to finalizing a deal for the next James Bond movie. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Fresh off his Oscar victory for playing Queen frontman Freddy Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody," Rami Malek may be looking at 007 for his next number.

The actor, 37, is reportedly in final negotiations to play the villain in the next 007 film "Bond 25," which would mark Daniel Craig's fifth time playing the suave spy, the entertainment site Collider first reported. Variety had previously reported that Malek was to play the Bond baddie, but had dropped out because of the shooting schedule of his USA Network series "Mr. Robot." With the film's shooting schedule pushed back, Malek is now in a position to sign on for the 25th Bond movie to be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

The film is scheduled for an April 2020 release.

Malek's breakout came in 2015 with his starring role in "Mr. Robot," for which he won an Emmy Award in 2016. The series, co-starring Christian Slater, will return later this year for its fourth and final season.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

"Bones" stars David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel sued Fox told to pay $179M in 'Bones' profit dispute
Chanel's iconic couturier, Karl Lagerfeld, whose accomplished designs Recent notable deaths
Oprah Winfrey at the Cecil B. DeMille Award Winfrey to interview Jackson accusers in post-film special
Marlon Jackson, second from left, Tito Jackson, second Jackson's brothers say accusers' film neglects facts
Original "Beverly Hills, 90210" cast members Jennie Garth, '90210' returning with most of the original cast
Michael Jackson and Wade Robson in a scene 'Leaving Neverland': Riveting story, tough to watch