Ramin Malek confirmed as Bond villain

The latest James Bond film, currently known as “Bond 25,” officially has its villain. “Bohemian Rhapsody” star Rami Malek will join the franchise it was announced on Thursday.

Appearing during the start of production from GoldenEye in Jamaica — where author Ian Fleming wrote the iconic superspy series — franchise star Daniel Craig joined producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga for a high-profile live reveal which included star-studded cast and crew announcements as well as filming locations for the milestone movie.

Malek's role is still unclear, but the Oscar winner, who was in production in New York, suggested his villainy in a video message on Thursday in which he promised he would be “making sure Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride of it.”

Returning cast members include Ralph Fiennes as M, Rory Kinnear as Bond’s ally Tanner, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, whom we last saw in 2008’s “Quantum of Solace.”

On Thursday, Fukunaga said that the movie, currently shooting in Jamaica, has also shot in Norway and will film at London’s Pinewood Studios and in Italy.