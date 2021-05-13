Regal reopening 2 more LI theaters

Regal Cinemas will reopen its venues in Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma Friday in another sign that life during the pandemic may be returning to normal.

Regal has already reopened a handful of venues across Long Island, including its Lynbrook, Deer Park and Westbury locations.

The Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma openings, which Regal announced Thursday, come after a string of upbeat announcements from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. In April, de Blasio said he wanted New York City to reopen fully by July 1. Earlier this month, Cuomo lifted capacity limits on entertainment venues, although social distancing mandates remain in place.

The newly reopened venues will be playing the horror movie "Spiral," which is part of the "Saw" horror franchise and features Chris Rock as a police detective; "Wrath of Man," a crime thriller starring Jason Statham; "Those Who Wish Me Dead," a survivalist drama with Angelina Jolie as a troubled firefighter; and other titles. Future releases will include "A Quiet Place Part II" (May 28), a sequel to John Krasinski’s horror thriller from 2018, and "F9" (June 25), the long-awaited ninth entry in the hot-rod "The Fast and the Furious" franchise.