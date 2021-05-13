TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Regal reopening 2 more LI theaters

Among the movies showing at newly reopened Regal

Among the movies showing at newly reopened Regal theaters this weekend is "Spiral," starring Chris Rock.   Credit: Lionsgate / Brooke Palmer

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

Regal Cinemas will reopen its venues in Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma Friday in another sign that life during the pandemic may be returning to normal.

Regal has already reopened a handful of venues across Long Island, including its Lynbrook, Deer Park and Westbury locations.

The Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma openings, which Regal announced Thursday, come after a string of upbeat announcements from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. In April, de Blasio said he wanted New York City to reopen fully by July 1. Earlier this month, Cuomo lifted capacity limits on entertainment venues, although social distancing mandates remain in place.

The newly reopened venues will be playing the horror movie "Spiral," which is part of the "Saw" horror franchise and features Chris Rock as a police detective; "Wrath of Man," a crime thriller starring Jason Statham; "Those Who Wish Me Dead," a survivalist drama with Angelina Jolie as a troubled firefighter; and other titles. Future releases will include "A Quiet Place Part II" (May 28), a sequel to John Krasinski’s horror thriller from 2018, and "F9" (June 25), the long-awaited ninth entry in the hot-rod "The Fast and the Furious" franchise.

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Bill McCreary, the longtime anchor at WNYW/5 and
Bill McCreary dead: Pioneering Ch. 5 anchor, reporter was 87
"American Idol" contestant Caleb Kennedy has dropped out
'Idol' contestant exits show amid video controversy
Ellen DeGeneres' talk show departure coincides with the
Ellen DeGeneres ending talk show after 19th season
Thuso Mbedu (Cora Randall) in Amazon Studios' "The
'The Underground Railroad': Powerful adaptation 
Giuliana Rancic said she will produce new
Rancic stepping down from E! red carpet coverage
NBC said Monday that will not air the
Amid outcry, NBC says it will not air Golden Globes in 2022
Didn’t find what you were looking for?