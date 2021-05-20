Two more Regal theaters reopening on LI 

The Regal cinema chain will reopen two locations in the Hamptons this weekend, adding to the company’s growing list of up-and-running theaters in the Long Island region.

The East Hampton Cinema, at 30 Main St., and the Regal UA Hamptons Bays, at 119 W. Montauk Hwy., will open for business Friday, according to a press release issued late Thursday afternoon.

Movies at the two venues will include "Spiral," a horror film featuring an unlikely Chris Rock as a police detective; "Those Who Wish Me Dead," a survivalist thriller with Angelina Jolie; and the video-game adaptation "Mortal Kombat." The venues are slated to show several could-be blockbusters this summer as well, including "A Quiet Place Part II," "Cruella" (which both open on May 28) and "F9" (opening June 25).

Regal, the country’s second-largest cinema chain behind AMC Theatres, has gradually been reopening theaters in the metropolitan New York area. It reopened locations in Ronkonkoma and Farmingdale last week, adding to already-reopened venues in Lynbrook, Deer Park and Westbury. Regal has reopened locations in upstate New York and parts of New Jersey as well.