TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
67° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Regal 'temporarily' closing NY theaters, 20 days after reopening

Regal Lynbrook & RPX in Lynbrook, which reopened

Regal Lynbrook & RPX in Lynbrook, which reopened for the first time in seven months on Oct. 23, 2020, will be temporarily closing again. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

Less than three weeks after re-opening after a 7-month closure due to the pandemic, Regal theaters on Long Island will temporarily close again on Thursday, according to an email sent out to patrons.

"In line with our previously announced strategy, Regal is temporarily suspending operations at the remainder of our theatres in New York State and California until the public health and operational environment allows for the resumption of a full release slate," read an email that went out Wednesday to members of Regal Crown Club, the chain’s loyalty program.

The email's subject line listed Thursday, Nov. 12, as the date local theaters would close. Regal did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The re-shuttering is the latest in a series of zig-zagging moves from Regal. In August, Regal joined forces with other local theater owners to pressure Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to allow them to reopen. In early October, Regal announced it would temporarily shutter all its U.S. theaters. But on Oct. 23, after Cuomo lifted his restriction on Long Island theaters, Regal re-opened several local venues.

One reason for Regal’s re-closing: There aren’t enough movies to play. With theaters around the U.S. either temporarily closed or operating under severely restricted audience capacities, Hollywood decided to pull most of its potentially profitable movies from release in 2020. Regal’s email said it would announce any future re-opening plans when "studios are able to bring their pipeline of major releases back to the big screen."

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Mariah Carey gives video clues about herself on 'Jeopardy!'
Shemar Moore stars as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson in 'S.W.A.T.' dives into race, police conflict in season debut
Matt James is ABC's first Black "Bachelor" star. 'The Bachelor' returns Jan. 4 for its 25th season
Matthew Morrison is set to star as the Matthew Morrison to star in NBC's 'Grinch Musical'
Carly Hughes played Angela on ABC's "American Housewife," Carly Hughes leaves 'American Housewife' sitcom
Orla Brady in Acorn TV's "The South Westerlies." 'The South Westerlies': Picturesque, but not compelling
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search