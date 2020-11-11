Regal 'temporarily' closing NY theaters, 20 days after reopening

Less than three weeks after re-opening after a 7-month closure due to the pandemic, Regal theaters on Long Island will temporarily close again on Thursday, according to an email sent out to patrons.

"In line with our previously announced strategy, Regal is temporarily suspending operations at the remainder of our theatres in New York State and California until the public health and operational environment allows for the resumption of a full release slate," read an email that went out Wednesday to members of Regal Crown Club, the chain’s loyalty program.

The email's subject line listed Thursday, Nov. 12, as the date local theaters would close. Regal did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The re-shuttering is the latest in a series of zig-zagging moves from Regal. In August, Regal joined forces with other local theater owners to pressure Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to allow them to reopen. In early October, Regal announced it would temporarily shutter all its U.S. theaters. But on Oct. 23, after Cuomo lifted his restriction on Long Island theaters, Regal re-opened several local venues.

One reason for Regal’s re-closing: There aren’t enough movies to play. With theaters around the U.S. either temporarily closed or operating under severely restricted audience capacities, Hollywood decided to pull most of its potentially profitable movies from release in 2020. Regal’s email said it would announce any future re-opening plans when "studios are able to bring their pipeline of major releases back to the big screen."