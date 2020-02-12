Rick Moranis to star in 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' sequel   

After more than 20 years away from the big screen, Rick Moranis has closed a deal to star in Disney's "Shrunk," the next sequel to his 1989 megahit "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," Deadline,com reports.

"Shrunk" will also star Josh Gad and will be directed by Joe Johnston, who helmed the original. Gad plays the aspiring-scientist son of Moranis’ Wayne Szalinski. The movie spawned two sequels, "Honey, I Blew Up the Kid" and the direct-to-video "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves."

Moranis, 66, who first gained fame as a member of the "SCTV" ensemble, has appeared in such movies as "Ghostbusters" (1984), "Spaceballs" (1987), "Parenthood" (1989) and "The Flintstones" (1994). He stopped working on-screen acting roles in 1997 to raise his children, but he has continued to do voice-overs.