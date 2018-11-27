Actress-singer Rita Moreno, who spent her teen years in Valley Stream, has joined the cast of Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake of her landmark movie "West Side Story."

"Never in my wildest dreams did I see myself revisiting this seminal work," the Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning Moreno, 86, said in a statement. "And to be asked by Steven Spielberg to participate is simply thrilling! Then to work together with the brilliant playwright, Tony Kushner — what a glorious stew! I am tingling!"

Moreno, who won a supporting actress Academy Award for her role as Anita in co-directors Robert Wise's and Jerome Robbins' 1961 best picture winner, will play Valentina, a re-imagined version of corner-store owner Doc.