Robert De Niro to get SAG life achievement award

Robert De Niro attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Irishman" on Oct. 24. Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Robert De Niro will receive the life achievement award at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists announced that De Niro will be the 56th recipient of its highest honor during the televised awards show on Jan. 19.

SAG-AFTRA cited De Niro’s extraordinary accomplishments in film and TV, including two Academy Awards, a Presidential Medal of Freedom and numerous other honors. It also noted his co-founding and championing of New York City’s Tribeca Film Festival.

De Niro’s latest film is “The Irishman,” which is playing in theaters in limited release before arriving on Netflix at the end of the month.

The 76-year-old actor said in a statement that he’s honored to receive the award from a union that he’s been a part of for more than 50 years.

