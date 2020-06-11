Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced Thursday that actor and director Robert De Niro will bring his famed Tribeca Film Festival to Nickerson Beach in Lido Beach as a drive-in movie event, beginning July 10 for four consecutive weekends.

There will be free tickets for health care workers and first responders for the first screening of every weekend. Tickets will go on sale June 22.

This year's Tribeca Film Festival, which is held at various Manhattan venues in April, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.