Robert De Niro's Tribeca Film Festival coming to LI beach drive-in

Robert De Niro is bringing his Tribeca Film Festival to Lido Beach. Credit: Getty Images for Turner / Gregg DeGuire

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced Thursday that actor and director Robert De Niro will bring his famed Tribeca Film Festival to Nickerson Beach in Lido Beach as a drive-in movie event, beginning July 10 for four consecutive weekends.

There will be free tickets for health care workers and first responders for the first screening of every weekend. Tickets will go on sale June 22.

This year's Tribeca Film Festival, which is held at various Manhattan venues in April, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

