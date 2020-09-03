TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
86° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Report: Robert Pattinson has COVID-19, shutting down 'The Batman' production

Production has been suspended on the upcoming "The

Production has been suspended on the upcoming "The Batman" film, starring Robert Pattinson, due to the coronavirus. Credit: Getty Images / Francois Durand

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Has "The Batman" star Robert Pattinson contracted COVID-19, causing a temporary shutdown in the movie's production? According to Vanity Fair on Thursday, the actor, 34, has tested positive for the disease. Warner Bros. in a statement confirmed only, "A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused."

The DC Comics superhero film was several weeks into production in the U.K. when it, like virtually all other movies shooting, went on hiatus in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production had been scheduled to resume in September at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, in southeast England, under pandemic safety protocols.

Pattinson's representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

The movie, also starring Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, John Turturro and Jeffrey Wright, and directed by Rockville Centre native Matt Reeves, is set for release next year.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Marie Osmond says she is leaving CBS' "The Marie Osmond leaving 'The Talk'
Former NBA Knick Charles Oakley and "Tiger King" 'DWTS' names season 29 celebrity contestants
Season 14 "Bachelorette" Becca Kufrin publicly revealed on 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin ends her engagement
Abigail Hawk of CBS' "Blue Bloods," above, 2020's North Fork TV Festival will be a drive-in event 
Mariah Carey discusses her 2008 appearance on "The Mariah Carey: Ellen DeGeneres made me feel 'uncomfortable' on show
David Ushery will anchor WNBC/4's 11 p.m. newscast.  David Ushery named Ch. 4's co-anchor at 11 p.m.
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search