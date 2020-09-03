Report: Robert Pattinson has COVID-19, shutting down 'The Batman' production

Has "The Batman" star Robert Pattinson contracted COVID-19, causing a temporary shutdown in the movie's production? According to Vanity Fair on Thursday, the actor, 34, has tested positive for the disease. Warner Bros. in a statement confirmed only, "A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused."

The DC Comics superhero film was several weeks into production in the U.K. when it, like virtually all other movies shooting, went on hiatus in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production had been scheduled to resume in September at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, in southeast England, under pandemic safety protocols.

Pattinson's representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

The movie, also starring Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, John Turturro and Jeffrey Wright, and directed by Rockville Centre native Matt Reeves, is set for release next year.