Robert Wagner, the star of television’s “It Takes A Thief,” will receive a lifetime achievement award at this year’s Gold Coast International Film Festival.

The award, known as the Burton Moss Hollywood Golden Era Award, will be given to the actor at a time and place yet to be announced. Wagner, 88, starred in a handful of hit films over the years, including "The Pink Panther" (1964) and “The Towering Inferno” (1974), but his longest-lasting success came on television, where he starred in CBS’s “Switch,” opposite Eddie Albert, and ABC’s “Hart to Hart,” with Stephanie Powers.

Wagner was one of the few people aboard a yacht near Catalina Island when his ex-wife, Natalie Wood, drowned in 1981; in February, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department named him a “person of interest” in its recently reopened investigation into Wood’s death.