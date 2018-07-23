TODAY'S PAPER
Gold Coast International Film Festival to honor Robert Wagner

Robert Wagner will be honored by the Gold

Robert Wagner will be honored by the Gold Coast International Film Festival for his work in movies. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Robert Wagner, the star of television’s “It Takes A Thief,” will receive a lifetime achievement award at this year’s Gold Coast International Film Festival.

The award, known as the Burton Moss Hollywood Golden Era Award, will be given to the actor at a time and place yet to be announced. Wagner, 88, starred in a handful of hit films over the years, including "The Pink Panther" (1964) and “The Towering Inferno” (1974), but his longest-lasting success came on television, where he starred in CBS’s “Switch,” opposite Eddie Albert, and ABC’s “Hart to Hart,” with Stephanie Powers.

Wagner was one of the few people aboard a yacht near Catalina Island when his ex-wife, Natalie Wood, drowned in 1981; in February, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department named him a “person of interest” in its recently reopened investigation into Wood’s death.

