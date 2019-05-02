'Rocketman' to have early screening at LI theater

The Elton John biopic “Rocketman” will be screened in nearly 400 theaters nationwide May 18, almost two weeks ahead of the official release date.

The film stars Taron Egerton, of the “Kingsman” movies, as the platform-heeled rocker, along with Bryce Dallas Howard as his mother and Jamie Bell as his longtime writing partner, Bernie Taupin. Written by Lee Hall (the 2000 film “Billy Elliot” and the subsequent stage musical), “Rocketman” follows the career of an iconic, outrageous yet closeted rock superstar of the 1970s.

“Rocketman” is already drawing some comparisons to the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” partly for its similar subject and partly because both films share a director. Dexter Fletcher, the director of “Rocketman,” stepped in to complete “Bohemian Rhapsody” after Bryan Singer was fired.

The May 18 preview of “Rocketman” screens locally at the Island Cinema 16 de Lux in Holtsville. Tickets are available exclusively through Fandango. Advance tickets are also available for the film’s May 31 release. The promotion is a joint effort between Paramount Pictures and Fandango, the web-based ticket-buying service.