New documentary showcases 'Rocky'

The Academy Award-winning best picture that launched a pugilistic dynasty of eight films is spotlighted in a documentary set for release Tuesday.

The newly launched Cinema 83 Entertainment announced that "40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic" will be narrated by screenwriter-star Sylvester Stallone, and feature the late director John G. Avildsen's home movies, plus rehearsal and behind-the-scenes footage. "It was early in the morning on the streets of Philadelphia, it's freezing cold, and I just started to feel something welling inside," Stallone, 73, says in the film's trailer. "And they go, 'Sly, are you ready?' I go, 'I'm not. But Rocky is.' "

He adds, "You're a very lucky person when you can find out that the best friend you ever had is some character that just popped out of your mind, someone who was always there when things got rough...."

Set for release on iTunes/AppleTV, Amazon, Vimeo on Demand and Google Play, the documentary is written and directed by Derek Wayne Johnson (the 2017 documentary "John G. Avildsen: King of the Underdogs").