Actors' union issues standards for supervisors of sex scenes

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris attends the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 20.  Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
The union that represents actors and television performers issued a series of standards and guidelines Wednesday for crew members who supervise scenes involving sex and nudity. The goal is to combat on-set sexual harassment.

The framework announced by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists provides a common set of policies and practices for so-called "intimacy coordinators'' to help productions and actors navigate sexually sensitive scenes.

Under the guidelines, intimacy coordinators should have pre-production meetings with producers, directors and writers to establish the exact degrees of nudity expected and the specifics of simulated sex as established in scripts. They should have one-on-one meetings with actors to be clear about what they consent to.

“These protocols and guidelines will help to normalize and encourage the use of intimacy coordinators in productions, therefore ensuring the safety and security of SAG-AFTRA members while they work," union President Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement.

