'Scared for Your Life' fright-film fest streaming online

"Wolves" will be screened at "Scared for Your

"Wolves" will be screened at "Scared for Your Life," a spinoff of the  Long Island International Film Expo. Credit: Desmond Levi Jackson

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

"Scared for Your Liife," a fright-film spinoff from LIIFE – the Long Island International Film Expo – is putting this year’s edition online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This fourth edition of the festival offers 17 bite-size horror shorts. Titles include "Wolves," a tale inspired by Haitian mythology; "Skin Deep," about a de-aging cream that turns out have terrible effects; "Perfect," about a single woman in New York City who decides to build her ideal man; and "Chateau Sauvignon Terroir" about an isolated teen living in his family’s vineyard. The program includes pre-recorded introductions from filmmakers.

"Scared for Your Liife" starts Friday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. at the screening site Bingewave. Tickets are $13. For information go to longislandfilm.com.

