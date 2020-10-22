TODAY'S PAPER
'Scared for Your LIIFE' fright-film fest to stream online

"Wolves" will be screened at "Scared for Your LIIFE," a spinoff of the Long Island International Film Expo. Credit: Desmond Levi Jackson

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
"Scared for Your LIIFE," a fright-film spinoff of LIIFE — the Long Island International Film Expo — is putting this year’s edition online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This fourth edition of the festival offers 17 bite-size horror shorts. Titles include "Wolves," a tale inspired by Haitian mythology; "Skin Deep," about a de-aging cream that turns out have terrible effects; "Perfect," about a single woman in New York City who decides to build her ideal man; and "Chateau Sauvignon Terroir," about an isolated teen living in his family’s vineyard. The program includes pre-recorded introductions from filmmakers.

"Scared for Your LIIFE" starts Friday at 7 p.m. at the screening site Bingewave. Tickets are $13. For information, go to longislandfilm.com.

