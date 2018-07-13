TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
79° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Scarlett Johansson drops out of 'Rub & Tug'

Scarlett Johansson said she was pulling out of

Scarlett Johansson said she was pulling out of "Rub & Tug" "in light of recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting" as a transgender man. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Print

Scarlett Johansson has pulled out of the film "Rub & Tug" after her plans to portray a transgender man prompted a backlash.

In a statement to Out.com on Friday, Johansson says she's withdrawing from the project "in light of recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting." Last week, Johansson said she would star as prostitution ring leader Dante "Tex" Gill, who was born Lois Jean Gill but identified as a man.

"While I would have loved the opportunity to bring Dante’s story and transition to life, I understand why many feel he should be portrayed by a transgender person, and I am thankful that this casting debate, albeit controversial, has sparked a larger conversation about diversity and representation in film," Johansson said in ther statement. "I believe that all artists should be considered equally and fairly."

When transgender actors and advocates questioned the casting, Johansson initially responded with a statement that criticism "can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto and Felicity Huffman's reps." All are actors who won acclaim for playing transgender characters.

Johansson previously came under fire for playing an originally Asian character in the 2017 film "Ghost in the Shell." Rupert Sanders, who helmed that movie, is the director of "Rub & Tug."

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

At 77, James Brolin is busy with his James Brolin continues to shine as an actor and director
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths
Focus Features has announced that a feature film 'Downton Abbey' movie gets go-ahead
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington 'Game of Thrones' leads Emmy nominations with 22 nods
Actress Mary-Charles Jones, who played Sara Gable on Meeting actress Mary-Charles Jones
HBO premieres "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" 'Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind': He's still a mystery