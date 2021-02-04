'Ma Rainey,' 'Minari' and Boseman lead SAG nominations

Chadwick Boseman received two posthumous nominations from the 27th Screen Actros Guild Awards on Thursday, while the Korean American family drama "Minari" and Spike Lee's Vietnam veteran drama "Da 5 Bloods" were among the nominees for best ensemble.

The nominations, announced on Instagram Live, differed notably from the Golden Globes' selections announced the day before. While the Hollywood Foreign Press Association spurned films with largely non-white casts in its tops awards, the actors guild nominated a strikingly more diverse slate of nominees for its top award, best ensemble.

Up for best ensemble are Regina King's "One Night in Miami," about a 1964 meeting of four Black icons; the August Wilson adaptation "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Lee Isaac Chung's "Minari"; Lee's "Da 5 Bloods" and Aaron Sorkin's 1960s courtroom drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

All of those films, except Sorkin's, were overlooked Wednesday by the Globes in its top award, best dramatic film. "Minari," set in Arkansas but with largely Korean dialogue, was even ruled ineligible for the category by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

But the SAG Awards are considered a far better barometer for the Academy Awards. Actors account for the largest percentage of the film academy. Usually, the eventual Oscar best picture winner is first nominated for best ensemble by the SAG Awards, though "Green Book" and "The Shape of Water" were two recent exceptions. Last year, Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" won the SAG's top honor (and became the first non-English film to do so) before triumphing at the Oscars.

TRUMP QUITS SAG. Former President Donald Trump has resigned from the Screen Actors Guild after the union threatened to expel him for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot in January.

In a letter dated Thursday and addressed to SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, Trump said he was resigning from the union that he had been a member of since 1989.

"I no longer wish to be associated with your union," wrote Trump in a letter shared by the guild. "As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me."

The guild responded with a short statement: "Thank you."

Last month, the SAG-AFTRA board voted that there was probable cause that Trump violated its guidelines for membership by his role in the Jan. 6 siege in Washington, D.C.