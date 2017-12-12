WHO Seth Rogen

THE MOVIE “Newsflash”

THE DEAL The comedic actor is set to play Walter Cronkite in a journalism drama directed by David Gordon Green, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film focuses on the events of Nov. 22, 1963, when television stations scrambled to report on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Other characters in the film include Dan Rather and Cronkite’s producer Don Hewitt. Rogen and Green have collaborated before, on the stoner comedy “Pineapple Express.” Production on “Newsflash” is set to begin in the spring.

WHO Odeya Rush

THE MOVIE “Dear Dictator”

THE DEAL Cinedigm has obtained North American rights to a teen comedy starring Odeya Rush, the actress recently seen in Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird.” Rush plays Tatiana, a misfit high schooler whose letters to a British-Caribbean dictator (Michael Caine), lead to his showing up at her house — and then teaching her how to conquer and rule her school. The film was written and directed by spouses Lisa Addario and Joe Syracuse. It arrives in theaters March 16.

THE MOVIE “Get Out”

THE DEAL Jordan Peele’s horror-satire about a young black man meeting his white girlfriend’s parents has earned the best picture award from the African American Film Critics Association. The film also earned awards for best directing and screenplay and for Daniel Kaluuya as best actor. Other awards went to Frances McDormand as best actress in the small-town drama “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”; Pixar’s Mexico-themed “Coco” as best animated film; and the Baltimore-based “Step” as best documentary.