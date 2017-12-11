“The Shape of Water” leads the Golden Globe nominations this year, earning a total of seven nods, including best dramatic picture. The story of a mute woman who falls in love with a humanoid water-creature also earned nominations for Sally Hakwins as best dramatic actor and best director for Guillermo del Toro.

Following close behind with six nominations each are “The Post,” Steven Spielberg’s journalism drama, and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Martin McDonagh’s story of violence in a small town. Greta Gerwig’s semi-autobiographical “Lady Bird” received four nods, including best comedy and best comedic actress for Saoirse Ronan as a confused teenager in Northern California.

The nominations announced Monday, which came at the end of a year rocked by sexual assault scandals within Hollywood, seemed to focus on films that were led or made by women. Margot Robbie earned a comedic actress nod as Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya,” as did Emma Stone as Billie Jean King in “Battle of the Sexes,” a film that was co-directed by Valerie Faris. One glaring omission in that arena, however, was “Wonder Woman,” the female-fronted and female-directed superhero film that has been widely considered a historic moment for gender equality in the film industry.

A surprise nomination for supporting actor came for Christopher Plummer, who plays the oil tycoon J. Paul Getty in “All the Money in the World” — a role he took only after the original actor, Kevin Spacey, was edited out of the film in the wake of allegations of sexual assault. That film also earned a best directing nod for Ridley Scott.

As always, the Golden Globes, which are bestowed by the mercurial Hollywood Foreign Press Association, raise questions about what films will fare best at the Oscars. Two movies widely considered Oscar front-runners, Christopher Nolan’s World War II drama “Dunkirk” and the gay romance “Call Me By Your Name,” were both nominated for best dramatic picture but received only three nominations each. The racially-charged horror-satire “Get Out,” one of the year’s best-reviewed movies, earned nominations for best comedy and Daniel Kaluuya for best comedic actor.

This year’s head-scratcher was a dramatic acting nod for Denzel Washington as a civil-rights lawyer in the tepidly-received and little-seen “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

The television categories, the Emmy-winning “Big Little Lies” earned a number of acting nods (Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård) as well as best limited series. (HBO recently announced a second season for “Big Little Lies,” which will change its category in other awards shows.) FX’s Bette Davis and Joan Crawford chronicle “Feud: Bette and Joan” landed four nominations, including nods for Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon. Amazon’s just-debuted “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” scored several nods, including best comedy series.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Also with numerous nominations were Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” and NBC’s “This Is Us.” Left out were frequent Globes-nominees “House of Cards” and “Transparent,” two of the TV shows affected by the cascading fallout of sexual harassment allegations in the wake of film producer Harvey Weinstein’s ouster.

— With AP