WHO Robert Downey, Jr.

THE MOVIE “Sherlock Holmes 3”

THE DEAL The Warner Bros. sequel starring Downey in the title role and Jude Law as his colleague, Dr. John Watson, will not arrive in theaters next Christmas as planned, according to Deadline. The film will instead debut Dec. 22, 2021, a full 10 years after the original film’s release. The new date will feature stiff competition from “Hotel Transylvania 4,” a big-screen adaptation of “Wicked” and a still-new “Avatar 3” (in its second weekend). What’s behind the reshuffling of “Sherlock Holmes 3”? Warner Bros. reportedly isn’t saying, though a little distance from Sony’s disastrous Will Ferrell comedy “Holmes and Watson,” released in December, can only be a good thing.

WHO Steven Spielberg

THE DEAL The director’s campaign to thwart Netflix as an Oscar contender may be getting under the streaming-service’s skin. Netflix made a strong showing at this year’s Oscars, winning four awards — including three for Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” — despite perceptions that the service is hurting theatrical moviegoing. Spielberg, a member of the board of governors at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, has proposed Oscar rule changes to disqualify films that debut on streaming services or play only exclusive theatrical runs. Earlier this week, Netflix defended itself on Twitter, touting its ability to bring films to those who aren’t near or can’t afford going to theaters. “We love cinema,” the streaming giant posted.

WHO Joe Wright

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

THE MOVIE “In the Garden of Beasts”

THE DEAL The director of “Darkest Hour” has signed on for a new World War II drama, Variety reports. The film, based on Erik Larson’s nonfiction book, tells the story of William Dodd, who, as America’s first ambassador to Hitler’s Germany, sees disturbing signs of fascism, press censorship and genocide. Tom Hanks is said to be attached to the film, though whether as an actor or producer has not been announced. Wright’s “Darkest Hour” helped Gary Oldman win his first Oscar as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.