'Skyscraper' review: Dwayne Johnson rocks latest action film

SKYSCRAPER (3 STARS)

PLOT A former FBI agent must rescue his family from a burning building.

CAST Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell, Roland Møller

RATED PG-13

LENGTH 1:42

BOTTOM LINE The Rock delivers the perfect summer movie— and possibly a historic one — in this unabashed “Die Hard” knockoff.

Dwayne Johnson plays a wanted man trying to rescue his family from a burning high-rise in “Skyscraper," a cheerfully derivative and hugely enjoyable piece of entertainment. An alternative title for this big-budget spectacle might be "The Fugitive Hardly Dies in the Towering Inferno," so blatantly does it steal from several box-office hits. Amidst all this rehashing, though, comes one idea that is startlingly original: Johnson’s character, Will Sawyer, is an amputee.

Thanks to a fairly intense flashback that opens this film, we learn that Sawyer, a former FBI agent, lost much of his left leg in a hostage situation that ended badly. What we're watching isn't just a fun-and-fluffy blockbuster, but something possibly historic: a Hollywood action-hero with a disability.

Not that the movie makes a big thing of it. The best heroes have an Achilles heel – snakes for Indiana Jones, vertigo for Jimmy Stewart's ex-cop Scottie Ferguson – and so writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber (of Johnson's hit comedy “Central Intelligence”) invents one for Sawyer. It's a humanizing device: The moment we see Sawyer, now a security consultant, pull on his prosthetic and swallow his daily pain pills, we instantly feel for him. It's also a tantalizing set-up: How is a guy with one leg going to do all the superhuman things we came to see him do?

We get our answer in the film's excellent first fight sequence, in which a foe sends Sawyer's leg skittering across the floor. Though hobbled, Sawyer improvises and prevails, something he'll do again and again as he figures out the plot he's been drawn into: a mercenary named Kores Botha (Roland Møller) has set fire to the world's tallest building – a shimmering CGI fiction known as The Pearl – in order to extort valuable information from its architect, Zhao Long Ji (Chin Han). Meanwhile, Sawyer's family is trapped above the fire-line. (Neve Campbell plays Sarah, the ER doctor who saved and naturally married our hero; McKenna Roberts and Noah Cottrell play their kids.) It's worth mentioning that “Skyscraper” takes place entirely in Hong Kong, surely a harbinger of Hollywood's China-driven future.

As “Skyscraper” raises the stakes, its situations become increasingly, wonderfully implausible. At one point, Sawyer scales the building's exterior using suction-cups made from duct-tape. The reason we suspend disbelief is not because of Sawyer's tremendous strength but because of his vulnerability. “Skyscraper” may be a landmark film, but it doesn't necessarily feel like one. What it feels like is a great time at the movies.