Smith Haven Mall sets drive-in movie series

The drive-in screening of "Raiders of the Lost

The drive-in screening of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" on May 24 at Coopers Beach in Southampton Village... Credit: John Roca

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Another pop-up drive-in movie series is launching on Long Island, this time at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove.

Dubbed Movie Lot, the pop-up will feature a 52-foot screen with sound transmitted to car radios. The series launches Thursday at 8:45 p.m. with “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and continues through Saturday. There will be portable restrooms on site, but no concessions for sale.

Movie Lot’s website offers several rules and policies for patrons. Among them: Tickets must be purchased in advance, patrons may not sit outside their cars or use tailgate speakers for audio and no dogs will be admitted. Screenings will take place rain or shine; there will be no refunds. Admission is $40 per vehicle.

The event is the latest example of Long Island’s drive-in boom. Pop-ups are appearing in town centers and municipal parking lots all over the region, most of them showing family-friendly fare and upbeat crowd-pleasers. Demand is so high that some pop-ups are showing double features that either go late into the night or begin during daylight hours. Movie Lot’s Saturday show is a double-bill of the 1976 classic “The Bad News Bears” at 8:45 p.m. and last year’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” at 11:45 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to movielotdrivein.com.

