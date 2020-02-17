TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
46° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Sophia Loren's first film in 10 years goes to Netflix

Sophia Loren stars as Madame Rosa, right, in

Sophia Loren stars as Madame Rosa, right, in Netflix's 2020 film "The Life Ahead" directed by Edoardo Ponti. Credit: Netflix/Greta de Lazzaris

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Screen icon Sophia Loren will appear in her first theatrical feature in 10 years.

Netflix on Monday announced it had acquired "The Life Ahead," directed by Edoardo Ponti, one of the Italian star's two sons. He had previously directed his mother in the 2014 Italian short "Voce umana / Human Voice," which played in the U.S. on TCM.

"In seaside Italy, a Holocaust survivor with a day care business, Madame Rosa (Loren), takes in 12-year-old street kid Momo, the boy who recently robbed her," reads the Netflix synopsis. "The two loners become each other's protectors, anchoring an unconventional family."

Academy Award-winner Loren, 85, said in a statement, "I've worked with the biggest studios but I can safely say that none have had the breadth of reach and the cultural diversity of Netflix, and that's what I love about them."

Loren's last theatrical release was Rob Marshall's 2009 musical "Nine," though she appeared in the autobiographical Italian miniseries "La mia casa è piena di specchi / My House Is Full of Mirrors” (2010), edited down as a 2012 direct-to-DVD movie in America.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Gina Kirschenheiter attends the opening night of Divorced LI 'Real Housewife,' boyfriend now living together 
Zoe Kravitz stars in Hulu's version of "High 'High Fidelity': Streaming version can't find its own voice
Taylor Kyriacou races to finish her chocolate cupcakes LIer competes on episode of Food Network show
Justice Smith attends the premiere of "Pokemon Justice Smith talks 'All the Bright Places,' more
Nicholas Rowe stars as George Washington in History's 'Washington':  Levelheaded, clearly told miniseries
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: CEO and founder 'Amazon Empire': Chilling, exhaustive and fair
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search