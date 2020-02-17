Sophia Loren's first film in 10 years goes to Netflix

Screen icon Sophia Loren will appear in her first theatrical feature in 10 years.

Netflix on Monday announced it had acquired "The Life Ahead," directed by Edoardo Ponti, one of the Italian star's two sons. He had previously directed his mother in the 2014 Italian short "Voce umana / Human Voice," which played in the U.S. on TCM.

"In seaside Italy, a Holocaust survivor with a day care business, Madame Rosa (Loren), takes in 12-year-old street kid Momo, the boy who recently robbed her," reads the Netflix synopsis. "The two loners become each other's protectors, anchoring an unconventional family."

Academy Award-winner Loren, 85, said in a statement, "I've worked with the biggest studios but I can safely say that none have had the breadth of reach and the cultural diversity of Netflix, and that's what I love about them."

Loren's last theatrical release was Rob Marshall's 2009 musical "Nine," though she appeared in the autobiographical Italian miniseries "La mia casa è piena di specchi / My House Is Full of Mirrors” (2010), edited down as a 2012 direct-to-DVD movie in America.