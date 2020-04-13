TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
58° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Disney postpones summer movie 'Soul' to November

In "Soul," Jamie Foxx voices Joe Gardner, a

In "Soul," Jamie Foxx voices Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher whose true passion is playing jazz.  Credit: Disney / Pixar

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

The Disney/Pixar animated feature "Soul," originally scheduled for release June 19, has been pushed to Nov. 20.

Disney announced the move Monday for the animated feature starring Jamie Foxx as a music teacher and aspiring jazz professional caught between life and death in a limbo for new souls. Directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, "Soul" also features the voices of Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, Ahmir Questlove Thompson and Daveed Diggs.

The studio additionally announced that the Walt Disney Animation fantasy action-adventure "Raya and the Last Dragon,” with Cassie Steele and Awkwafina voicing the respective title characters, was shifted from a Nov. 25 Thanksgiving-week release to March 12, 2021, replacing an untitled Disney live-action feature.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos attend Apple's premiere ABC's Stephanopoulos positive for coronavirus but feels well
The "Seinfeld" cast in 1997. Couch Comfort: 28 great 'Seinfeld' episodes to watch this week
Tom Hanks attends the Golden Globe Awards in 'SNL' returns for work-at-home version with host Tom Hanks
Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer attend the Amy Schumer, chef husband to host Food Network show
Sam Claflin, right, and Eleanor Tomlinson in 'Love Wedding Repeat': Sweet, entertaining romcom
Jerry Seinfeld performing at the Beacon Theatre in Jerry Seinfeld's second Netflix special set for May 5
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search