Disney postpones summer movie 'Soul' to November

The Disney/Pixar animated feature "Soul," originally scheduled for release June 19, has been pushed to Nov. 20.

Disney announced the move Monday for the animated feature starring Jamie Foxx as a music teacher and aspiring jazz professional caught between life and death in a limbo for new souls. Directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, "Soul" also features the voices of Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, Ahmir Questlove Thompson and Daveed Diggs.

The studio additionally announced that the Walt Disney Animation fantasy action-adventure "Raya and the Last Dragon,” with Cassie Steele and Awkwafina voicing the respective title characters, was shifted from a Nov. 25 Thanksgiving-week release to March 12, 2021, replacing an untitled Disney live-action feature.