Jamie Foxx asks existential questions in the newly released teaser trailer for next summer's Disney/Pixar film, "Soul."

"We only have a short time on this planet," the Oscar-winner says in voiceover as jazz-loving middle-school music teacher Joe Gardner, a mustached, bespectacled New Yorker. "You want to become the person that you were born to be? Don't waste your time on all the junk of life," he urges. "Spend your precious hours doing what will bring out the real you — the brilliant, passionate you that's ready to contribute something meaningful into this world."

For the piano-playing Gardner, who had done well-enough at a jazz club's open-mic night that he has been offered a professional gig, that means pursuing his dream of making a living as a musician. He gets so excited over the prospect of performing that on his way to a haircut, a barking dog startles him and he wheels backward into the street. Narrowing to avoid a Vespa-like scooter, Gardner falls into an open manhole and finds himself in his soul, separated from his body — a small, blue, blobby being, still with his glasses and hat, standing in an inky void with a procession of slowly passing lights.

There he encounters 22 (voice of Tina Fey), a similar but more featureless, genderless blue being who, per earlier reports about the film, is a soul-in-training attending the requisite You Seminar in order to learn its passion and then proceed to inhabit a newborn. Twenty-two's passion? Cowboy dancing.

Disney had revealed the film in June, announcing a release on June 19, 2020. At the studio's annual D23 expo in Anaheim, California, in August, it had given a first look and introduced the cast, which also includes Daveed Diggs, Ahmir Questlove Thompson and Phylicia Rashad. Co-directed by Pete Docter, the co-director and co-writer of "Up" (2009) and "Inside Out" (2015), and by playwright and "Star Trek: Discovery" staff writer Kemp Powers in his directing debut, it has a score by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross from Nine Inch Nails.

"I was born and raised in New York," Powers said in a statement. "This is the first time Pixar has gone to my hometown and I've been so impressed by the amount of energy that goes into making sure that everything is right. When the character's in Queens, it looks like he's in Queens. When he's in Manhattan, it looks like he's in Manhattan. It's pretty incredible."