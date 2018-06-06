Marvel Entertainment on Wednesday released the first full trailer and new details about its upcoming animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” a Sony Pictures Animation / Columbia Pictures release scheduled for Dec. 14.

In addition to the previously announced Shameik Moore playing African-American Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, the movie also stars Jake Johnson as his wisecracking mentor, Peter Parker, the original Spider-Man; Liev Schreiber as crime lord the Kingpin; and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, who in yet another alternate universe is Spider-Woman, nicknamed Spider-Gwen.

“Moonlight” Oscar winner Mahershala Ali voices Miles’ Uncle Aaron, with Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ police officer father and Luna Lauren Velez as his mother. Lily Tomlin will provide the voice of Peter’s Aunt May.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman and written by Phil Lord. Lord’s usual writing and directing partner, Christopher Miller, is among the producers. The film will be released in 3-D and RealD 3D.

A teaser trailer was released on Dec. 9.