TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' passes 'Avatar' at domestic box office

Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in "Spider-Man:

Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Credit: Sony Pictures / Matt Kennedy

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has surpassed "Avatar" for third place on the list of highest-grossing movies at the domestic box office.

The film is the third in director Jon Watts' trilogy starring Marvel Comics' teen superhero. Released Dec. 17, the movie hit a cumulative total of $760,988,000 over the weekend, overtaking James Cameron's 2009 science-fiction adventure "Avatar," which with three theatrical rereleases has earned $760,507,625. The top two domestic box-office films remain "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens" (2015), with $936.7 million, and the Marvel movie "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), with $858.4 million. The figures are not adjusted for inflation.

"#SpiderManNoWayHome continues to break records and is now the third highest grossing domestic film of all time! Thank you to the fans!" tweeted Sony Pictures, distributor of the Marvel Studios film, on Tuesday. "Avatar" remains the highest-grossing film overall, with a worldwide gross of $2.85 billion. "No Way Home" ranks no. 6 on that list, with $1.81 billion.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

75 Main restaurant owner Zach Erdem poses with
'Serving the Hamptons' will showcase Southampton restaurant
Jerry Carroll from one of his many, many
These NY TV commercials drove us crazy back in the day
Regina Hall, from left, Amy Schumer and Wanda
Report: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars
Jericho-raised Jamie-Lynn Sigler appears in a scene from
LI's Jamie-Lynn Sigler on her 'epic' Super Bowl commercial
Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank and Jesse
'Power of the Dog,' 'CODA,' and 14 more Oscar nominees you can stream right now
Doug Geed, who has been a reporter and
Meet News 12's new 10 p.m. team: Doug Geed and Mackenzie Maynard
Didn’t find what you were looking for?