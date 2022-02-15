"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has surpassed "Avatar" for third place on the list of highest-grossing movies at the domestic box office.

The film is the third in director Jon Watts' trilogy starring Marvel Comics' teen superhero. Released Dec. 17, the movie hit a cumulative total of $760,988,000 over the weekend, overtaking James Cameron's 2009 science-fiction adventure "Avatar," which with three theatrical rereleases has earned $760,507,625. The top two domestic box-office films remain "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens" (2015), with $936.7 million, and the Marvel movie "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), with $858.4 million. The figures are not adjusted for inflation.

"#SpiderManNoWayHome continues to break records and is now the third highest grossing domestic film of all time! Thank you to the fans!" tweeted Sony Pictures, distributor of the Marvel Studios film, on Tuesday. "Avatar" remains the highest-grossing film overall, with a worldwide gross of $2.85 billion. "No Way Home" ranks no. 6 on that list, with $1.81 billion.