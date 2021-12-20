TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

'Spider-Man' swings even higher at North American box office

Zendaya and Tom Holland reprise their roles as

Zendaya and Tom Holland reprise their roles as MJ and Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which had the second best opening of all time this past weekend. Credit: Sony Pictures / TNS / Matt Kennedy

By The Associated Press
Print

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" now holds the title for the second-biggest opening weekend ever, behind only "Avengers: Endgame."

Weekend grosses for the third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie came in even higher than expected, netting out with $260 million from ticket sales in North America, Sony Pictures said Monday. It’s also the best opening weekend ever for Spider-Man films, Sony Pictures and the month of December.

While the extra push Sunday put "No Way Home" ahead of "Avengers: Infinity War," which opened to $257.7 million in April 2018, it’s still a ways behind "Avengers: Endgame," which debuted to $357.1 million in April 2019.

The stellar opening was a much-needed win for the theatrical exhibition business, which has struggled during the pandemic. Until "Spider-Man" came along, no film in the pandemic era had opened over $100 million.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Daria Rose of Baldwin Harbor is a contestant
LIer, a Yale Law student, to compete on next 'Bachelor'
LeVar Burton says he accepted immediately when offered
LeVar Burton joins Scripps National Spelling Bee as host
Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in "The Tender
'The Tender Bar': Love letter to Manhasset
Chris Noth on Dec. 8.
Chris Noth denies sexual assault allegations
Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in "Being the
'Being the Ricardos': Aaron Sorkin's uneven love letter 
Broker Peggy Zabakolas is one of six real
High-end Hamptons brokers featured on new streaming series
Didn’t find what you were looking for?