"Spider-Man" film-series producer Amy Pascal says she envisions a second movie trilogy to follow the upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the third in the series produced by Marvel Studios for Sony Pictures.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel," Pascal, 63, told the movie-ticketing website Fandango in an interview posted Monday, adding that "No Way Home," opening Dec. 17, would not be "the last Spider-Man movie" under the partnership between Marvel Studios owner Disney and rival conglomerate Sony.

"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with [star] Tom Holland and Marvel," Pascal continued. "We're thinking of this as three films," with the new movie following "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017) and "Spider-Man: Far from Home" (2019), "and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies," she said, referring to Marvel Studios' multifilm narrative continuity, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview in the current issue of GQ, Pascal said jocularly of Holland as Spider-Man, "I've talked to him about doing, like, 100 more," adding, "I'm never going to make Spider-Man movies without him. Are you kidding me?"

Holland, 25, who has played Marvel Comics' Peter Parker/Spider-Man since age 19 in "Captain America: Civil War" (2016), said in the same interview he sees a limit to his playing the teenage superhero. "Maybe it is time for me to move on," he said, suggesting that "[m]aybe what's best for Spider-Man" is for the films to begin featuring the alternate-universe version, Miles Morales, hero of the Oscar-winning animated movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018). "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30," Holland said, "I've done something wrong."

Meanwhile, the online movie ticketing sites Atom and Fandango, and the ticketing sites of the theater chains AMC, Cinemark and Regal, were operating again normally Tuesday after reports a day earlier that their servers had crashed when "Spider-Man: Far from Home" tickets went on sale Monday.

None of the outlets has responded publicly to tweets complaining of up to 3½-hour attempts to buy tickets. "I just love that there’s been zero acknowledgment of it. Such disrespect for their customers," wrote one commenter. Fandango at noon on Tuesday did tweet acknowledgment that, "#SpiderManNoWayHome had Fandango's biggest first 24-hours in presales since Avengers: Endgame."

At least two scalpers on eBay were listing tickets for $10,000 apiece, with one stating the proceeds were for an unspecified charity. The few other such listings ranged from $2,000 to $3,000 per ticket, although the price went as low as $100 from a seller in Merrick.